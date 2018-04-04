How hitting the gym could lower your risk of gestational diabetes

New US research has found that keeping fit before pregnancy could reduce a woman's risk of developing gestational diabetes.

Carried out by the University of Iowa, the study analysed data from 1,333 women who were all diabetes-free at the start of the study.

The women were asked to complete a fitness exam in their first study visit, and reported on whether they had become pregnant, given birth, and developed gestational diabetes during each of the following visits.

After the 25-year follow up, the team found that women who had a high level of fitness pre-pregnancy had a 21% lower risk of developing gestational diabetes than women with a lower level of fitness.

"Women are very careful during pregnancy with what they eat and the exercise they get," said Kara Whitaker, corresponding author on the study. "But the study shows women should engage in these healthy behaviours before they get pregnant as well."

"We would expect to see this reduction in gestational diabetes risk if women had moderate improvements in fitness - going from fair to good fitness, for example," she continued.

"The main point is, it's important to get in better shape before you get pregnant."