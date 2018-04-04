You could die earlier if you suddenly lose your life-savings, says study

People who suffer a sudden, major financial loss in mid-life may face a 50% higher risk of dying within the next 20 years, said the first long-term study of its kind on the subject.

The report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) examined the health effects of losing 75% or more of one's total wealth during a two-year period.

About one-quarter of Americans aged 51 and higher have faced this scenario in their lifetimes, said the study.

"We found losing your life-savings has a profound effect on a person's long-term health," said lead author Lindsay Pool, a research assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Loss of life savings may have spiked during the Great Recession from 2007-2010, but these crises happened to Americans at a relatively consistent rate over the past two decades, "regardless of the larger economic climate," said the report in the April 3 edition of JAMA.