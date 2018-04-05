Nuts advice about heart health that may be worth listening to

A new large-scale study suggests that getting protein intake from nuts and seeds rather than animal sources could be beneficial for heart health.

Researchers from Loma Linda University School of Public Health in California and AgroParisTech and the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique in Paris, France together looked at data from more than 81,337 participants, assessing their diets and protein consumption.

The team looked at five different dietary patterns and sources of protein, including meat, nuts and seeds, grains, processed foods, and legumes, fruits and vegetables, and their effect on cardiovascular disease (CVD).

After following participants for an average of 9.4 years, the team found that participants who had a high intake of meat protein showed a 60% increased risk of CVD, while those who consumed large amounts of protein from nuts and seeds experienced a 40% reduction in CVD.