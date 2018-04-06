Can exercising really make you happier?

The researchers found that those who were classed as insufficiently active were still 20% more likely to be happy than those who did no exercise at all, with this number increasing to 29% for the sufficiently active, and 52% for those who were very active.

However, for those concerned that they can't reach "very active" levels, the researchers also found that there did appear to be a threshold for the relationship between happiness and physical activity, with several studies showing that happiness levels were the same whether people exercised 150-300 minutes a week or more than 300 minutes a week.

When looking at the effect of exercise in different age groups, the results also showed that physical activity appeared to have a positive effect on happiness levels of both young and old, and when the team assessed the effect of exercise in specific populations, they found that physical activity could also improve the happiness of ovarian cancer survivors, children and adolescents with cerebral palsy, and drug abusers.

Some of the types of exercise observed to have a positive effect on different populations included aerobic exercise, mixed school activity classes for children, and stretching and balance exercises.

However, the team added that future research is needed to help determine how physical activity influences happiness, and which type and what dosage of physical activity is best for boosting happiness.

The results can be found publishing online in the Journal of Happiness Studies.