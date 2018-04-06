Only communist sperm need apply at China sperm bank

As well as being free of genetic or infectious diseases, potential donors must have "sound ideological qualities", according to a notice posted on the hospital's official account on popular messaging app WeChat.

Men between the ages of 20 to 45 who wish to donate semen must "love the socialist motherland, support the leadership of the Communist Party, be loyal to the party's cause and be decent, law-abiding citizens, free of political problems", it said.

Those who successfully donate after undergoing two rounds of medical checks - to assess the quality of their semen and general fitness - will be paid 5,500 yuan (R10,520.12), the statement said.

There were no details on how the hospital would verify whether donors satisfied the political requirements.

AFP's calls to the hospital to ask if these requirements were part of a larger government policy went unanswered.

China has only 23 sperm banks nationwide, according to the country's National Health Commission, and many are plagued by a severe shortage of donors.