Doctor challenges Herbex to conduct ‘credible’ study to test weight loss claims

Consumer activist Dr Harris Steinman has challenged Herbex to conduct a “robust credible” study to confirm its claims that its products result in weight loss.

He specifically challenged the managing director of Herbex holding company Newgroup Holdings‚ Eddie Bisset‚ on his website CAMCheck.co.za on Sunday.

“I bet he will not‚ for he himself suspects or knows that the evidence will not.”

Steinman claims Herbex earns around R3-million per month for Attack The Fat‚ the weight loss claims for which made in a television commercial were found by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to be unsubstantiated.

Steinman complained about the commercial for Attack The Fat. It features the testimonial of one Lindsay who claimed she lost 43kg since 2006 using Herbex slimmers.