Define Alzheimer's by brain changes, not symptoms: experts

The approach has been developed in recent years by 20 academic, advocacy, government and industry experts in dementia research, convened by the Alzheimer's Association and the US National Institute on Aging (NIA).

In 2011, experts designated three stages of Alzheimer's: preclinical (before symptoms affecting memory, thinking or behavior can be detected), mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

In 2017, international leaders convened again to review the latest advances in the field and update guidelines.

In the interim, "a profound shift in thinking occurred to define Alzheimer's disease biologically, by pathologic brain changes or their biomarkers, and treat cognitive impairment as a symptom/sign of the disease, rather than its definition," said the report.

Biomarkers are already widely used in medicine to diagnose people with high blood pressure, diabetes and bone density problems - and to reduce the likelihood of heart attack, stroke and bone fractures.

'Logical next step'

"In the context of continuing evolution of Alzheimer's research and technologies, the proposed research framework is a logical next step to help the scientific community advance in the fight against Alzheimer's," said NIA director Richard Hodes.

"The more accurately we can characterize the specific disease process pathologically defined as Alzheimer's disease, the better our chances of intervening at any point in this continuum, from preventing Alzheimer's to delaying progression."

People can now be assessed for signs of Alzheimer's using imaging technology and analysis of cerebral spinal fluid samples.