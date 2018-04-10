Gym or shot: which way would you rather treat your high blood pressure?

A new US survey has revealed that if given the choice, most of us would choose popping a pill or drinking a daily cup of tea over exercise in order to lower high blood pressure.

Led by researchers from Yale School of Medicine, the team surveyed 1,384 US adults, most of whom had high blood pressure, to find out more about how people weigh up the benefits of treatments with the inconveniences.

The researchers asked participants to imagine that they had high blood pressure and then asked about how willing they would be to undergo any of four "treatments" to gain an extra month, year or five years of life.

The "treatments" proposed were drinking a daily cup of tea, doing exercise, taking pills, or having a monthly or semi-annual injection.