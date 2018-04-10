Too hot to handle? Docs warn against eating wickedly spicy chillies

In the end, doctors diagnosed him with a temporary brain condition called "reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome" (RCVS), characterised by the temporary narrowing of blood vessels to the brain.

It was the first reported case of a patient being diagnosed with RCVS after eating a chilli pepper, the authors said.

Often accompanied by "thunderclap" headaches, the condition usually occurs as a reaction to certain prescription medications, or after taking illegal drugs.

"It was a big surprise to everyone," said doctor Kulothungan Gunasekaran of the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, one of the authors of the article that warns of the dangers of playing with chilli fire.

WORLD'S HOTTEST CHILLI PEPPER

The man's symptoms cleared up by themselves and a follow-up CT scan five weeks after the event showed that his arteries had returned to their normal width.

Eating cayenne pepper has previously been linked to heart attacks, the study authors said.

"We would recommend the general public be cautious when eating chilli peppers and to seek medical attention straight away if you develop symptoms like this," Gunasekaran warned.

WATCH | Women taste test the world's hottest chilli pepper