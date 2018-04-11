Short attention span? Just meditate

A new study looking at the long-term effects of meditation has found that those who follow the practice can benefit from improvements in their attention span for up to seven years.

Led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, Center for Mind and Brain, the study is based on the Shamatha Project, the most comprehensive longitudinal study of intensive meditation to be carried out so far.

The project followed 60 experienced meditators who attended an intensive three-month meditation retreat, attending group meditation sessions twice a day and practicing individually for about six hours a day.

The researchers found that immediately after the study, all participants showed improvements in their attention, general well-being, and ability to cope with stress.

During the most recent follow-up, held seven years after the retreat, the researchers also found that the 40 attendees who had continued to participate in the study and meditate for around one hour a day still showed improvements in their attention.

This effect was particularly pronounced in the older participants, who had maintained a stricter practice over the seven years and did not show typical patterns of decline in attention usually associated with aging.