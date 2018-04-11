Some vape flavours more toxic than others: which are you smoking?

New US research has found more evidence to suggest that some flavours of e-cigarettes may be more toxic than others due to their mix of chemicals.

Carried out by researchers at Penn State University, the study analysed the levels of free radicals produced by 49 commercially available e-liquid flavours and compared the levels to flavourless e-liquid.

These free radicals, which are toxins that have previously been linked to conditions such as inflammation, heart disease and cancer, are inhaled by consumers when they smoke an e-cigarette.

The researchers found that around 43% of the flavours tested were associated with significantly higher levels of free radical production.

With further analysis, they also identified six chemicals used to flavour the e-liquids which significantly increased the production of free radicals, including linalool, dipentene and citral, which are often used to give products citrus or floral notes.

Just a few of the flavours were associated with lower levels of free radicals, with the team finding that the chemical ethyl vanillin - often used for vanilla notes - decreased the production of free radicals by 42%.

John Richie, professor of public health sciences and pharmacology, Penn State College of Medicine, commented on the findings saying they are important step for learning more about the potential dangers of e-cigarettes.