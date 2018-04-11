Yogi helps Joburgers find inner peace while exploring the inner city

As a full-time yoga teacher and the owner of Joburg studio Yoga Works, Steven Heyman shares the benefits of yoga and mindfulness with as many people as possible and organises fun events throughout the city.

He tells us more:

What drew you to yoga?

Actually, I wasn’t drawn to yoga at all in the beginning. When my partner introduced me to yoga about 10 years ago, my first reaction was, “What a waste of time!” It was only when we went to India (in 2009) for a six-week trip that I started doing yoga more regularly and appreciating the positive e­ffects it had on my body and mind. I’ve practised yoga ever since and left my corporate job to teach it full time four years ago.

Why did you decide to settle in South Africa?

I came to South Africa as an expatriate, working for a head o­ffice in Belgium, and I lived in Nigeria for two-and-a-half years before coming to Joburg. I really felt at home the moment I arrived in South Africa – I’ve lived here for 12 years now.