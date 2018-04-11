You can get hepatitis A from eating frozen fruit

Seven people in New South Wales have been diagnosed with hepatitis A after eating imported frozen pomegranate seeds from Coles. Although still under investigation, the company responsible for production recalled the implicated product as a precaution.

Around 40,000 packs of Creative Gourmet Frozen Pomegranate Arils have been sold since hitting the shelves in September 2017. NSW Health is advising consumers to immediately dispose of any in their possession.

WHAT IS HEPATITIS A?

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver. Symptoms usually take 15-50 days to develop after initial infection and typically last for several weeks or sometimes longer.

Symptoms can range from fever, weakness, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, muscle aches, vomiting and jaundice (yellow discolouration of the eyes and skin). Sometimes there are no symptoms, particularly among young children.

Liver failure and death from hepatitis A are very rare but occasionally occur among those with existing chronic health conditions, especially those that affect the liver. Hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for those living with hepatitis B and C.

HOW DOES IT SPREAD?

Hepatitis A is spread when a person ingests faecal matter from an infected person. This can occur through person-to-person contact (including through sexual or even seemingly trivial household contact), or consumption of contaminated food and water.

Hepatitis A is quite an infectious virus. Only microscopic amounts of poo are needed to infect people and cause symptoms. People living in the same house with a person with hepatitis A have an increased risk of acquiring hepatitis A unless receiving preventive interventions.