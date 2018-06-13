When to call it quits on being friends with benefits

Can friends really have sex without any strings attached? Relationship counsellor Lethabo Ntsasa says it is possible, provided you set boundaries from the get go to avoid any misunderstandings.

"Some people make the mistake of going into this kind of agreement hoping that as the one party enjoys the sex, they will deem them worthy of being in a committed relationship. This is the wrong mindset to have, and will only result in being broken-hearted. If you are going to take on a sex buddy, ensure you are both on the same page," he says.

What most people probably grapple with is how to turn off their feelings and separate sex from an actual friendship.

Ntsasa cautions that this is not always possible. "People may be able to switch off their feelings when having sex with a once-off encounter like a one-night stand or even making use of the services of a prostitute, but frequent encounters inevitably lead to some sort of feelings being involved.

"Although one of the parties involved may suppress these feelings for the sake of not wanting to betray the initial agreement of no strings attached, often times one or both of the participants develop a sense of entitlement and romantic ownership over time."