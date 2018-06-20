Gaming could be as addictive as cocaine or gambling‚ the WHO said in the latest update to its International Classification of Diseases.

The announcement has raised concern among teenagers and young adults who play video games.

Tshepo Mhlaba‚ 21‚ is an avid gamer and sees the effect that gaming has on his peers. He said he could understand why it had been classified as a new mental illness. He attended a gaming tournament at Monte Casino in Johannesburg for two days in May.

Describing the competitive nature of video games‚ he explained: “Sometimes people stop living in reality. You can tell that there’s an emotional attachment.

“There was a guy who was part of a team called Goliath Gaming. He was so heartbroken when he got knocked out‚ you can tell that for some‚ it’s what they live for.”

So is there cause for concern for those who already spend a lot of time playing video games? Not necessarily. According to the WHO‚ studies suggest that gaming disorder affects only a small proportion of people who engage in digital or video-gaming activities.

However‚ those who partake in playing video games should be aware of the amount of time they spend gaming.

“Particularly when it is to the exclusion of other daily activities‚ as well as to any changes in their physical or psychological health and social functioning that could be attributed to their pattern of gaming behaviour‚” said the WHO.