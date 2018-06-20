Playing the field: soccer fans looking to 'score' at the World Cup

During an afternoon at a Moscow park, Argentina fan Augustin Otelo is counting not the number of goals his team has scored in the World Cup but the number of phone numbers he has collected from Russian girls.

"Four!" boasts the 26-year-old engineer dressed in his country's blue and white stripes as he competes with his friends to see who can get the most phone numbers.

Otelo said he hopes his "exotic factor" will help him "find love" in the Russian capital.

"We don't know what to do between matches, so we thought we could try to get to know the Russian people better," he said.

The Argentinians are flicking through selfies on their phones of Russian girls posing on the popular dating app Tinder.

"There's a lot of competition because of the number of men who have come to Russia for the World Cup," Otelo said.

"And very few girls speak English or Spanish."