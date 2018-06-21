Strike a pose: International Yoga Day stretches around world

Downward-facing dogs, cobras and warriors sprouted all over Asia on Thursday, as the fourth annual International Yoga Day got under way.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose proposal for the global event won UN approval in 2014, led the way, performing his asanas with over 50,000 others in the northern city of Dehradun.

People gathered at a sprawling forest research institute — snakes and monkeys were removed in advance — before dawn for the communal session involving the yoga-mad premier, an AFP reporter at the scene said.