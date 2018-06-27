Could counting your drinks help reduce alcohol intake?

Led by Curtin University along with researchers from Cancer Council Victoria and the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, the study set out to assess which 'protective behavioural strategy', such as drinking slowly or spacing drinks with water, helped reduced alcohol intake.

Although previous studies have suggested that using these protective behavioural strategies (PBSs) when drinking can prevent excessive alcohol consumption, many of the studies have looked at the effectiveness of PBSs when they have been used in combination. Therefore, research is still limited on how well individual strategies work.

For the new study the team recruited 1,328 Australians adults and asked them to report on their alcohol consumption and how many of 16 different PBSs they used when drinking at two time points approximately four weeks apart.

The results showed that females and older drinkers were more likely to use PBSs when drinking.

The most effective of the PBSs was "Count your drinks," which was associated with a significant reduction in alcohol consumption.