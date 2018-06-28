New study reveals how choosy we are about education when online dating

Carried out by researchers at Queensland University of Technology, the study looked at 41,936 men and women aged 18 to 80 who were members of online dating website RSVP.

The researchers analysed 219,013 participant contacts during a four-month period in 2016, and found that across all age groups women are more likely than men to state their preference about what education level they prefer in a partner.

However, when the researchers excluded members who were indifferent to educational level, they found that men and women's preferences did differ for different age groups.

In particular, women under 40 around the age of peak fertility are choosier about the education level of men they prefer and are seeking the same level or higher in a potential mate.

However, how specific women are about education level decreases with age, and over 40 it is men who are pickier than women about the education level of a potential partner.