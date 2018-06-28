Women's nipples at odds with evolutionary biology

An axiom in the field says the more important a body part, the less it will differ in essential features from person to person.

We can't really live without a gall bladder or brain stem, and there's not much variation between yours and mine, the thinking goes.

Noses and ears are extremely useful too and work roughly the same way, though core purpose is not compromised by odd shapes or sizes.

Evolutionary pressure, in other words, won't allow truly critical features to stray too far from the functional template.

But with non-critical attributes, Nature - or more precisely random change - can get creative, according to the theory.

Which brings us to the study on nipples, led by Ashleigh Kelly at the University of Queensland in Australia and published in the journal Adaptive Human Behaviour and Physiology.

"Male nipples are regarded as a prototypical evolutionary by-product, a non-functional version of the functional female nipple," the researchers note.