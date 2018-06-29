There is a chance you can live until 110, says new study

New research suggests that humans might be able to live until the ripe old age of 110 after all, finding that human life expectancy plateaus after 105.

Carried out by researchers at the University of California, USA, and Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, the study looked at records of 3,836 Italian residents who were all aged 105 and older between the years of 2009 and 2015.

After tracking how many residents died and at what age, the team found that after 105 the chances of survival plateaued, a finding which goes against previous research suggesting that the human lifespan has a final cut-off point.

More specifically, the results showed that those between the ages of 105 and 109, known as semi-supercentenarians, had a 50/50 chance of dying within the year and an expected further life span of 1.5 years.

That life expectancy rate was also projected to be the same for those who were 110 years old, known as supercentenarians, hence why the researchers said that life expectancy plateaus at a certain age.