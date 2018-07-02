Want to live longer? See the same doctor every time you're sick

New research has found that patients who see the same doctor regularly have a lower risk of death than those who see someone different at each appointment.

Carried out by UK researchers at St Leonard's Practice in Exeter and the University of Exeter Medical School, the ground-breaking new study is the first ever systematic review of the relationship between death rates and continuity of care, which is seeing the same doctor over time.

For the study the researchers analyzed all of the available evidence in the field, reviewing results of 22 eligible high-quality studies which were carried out across nine different countries with very different cultures and health systems.

The researchers found that repeatedly seeing the same doctor contact was associated with fewer deaths.

More specifically, 18 of the 22 studies (81.8%) showed statistically significant reductions in rates of mortality when patients received continuity of care, and 16 of these studies found that the reductions in death were related to all-cause mortality.

Three of the studies showed no association between mortality and continuity of care, and another showed mixed results.