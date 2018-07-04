From stone dildos to sexbots: how technology is changing sex

As the TV series Westworld wraps up its second season, the show continues to spark discussion about a potential future that involves lifelike sex robots.

But while more lifelike sex dolls are beginning to hit the market, they aren’t the only innovations on the horizon.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SEX?

The use of technology to enhance sexual pleasure is ancient.

A stone dildo discovered by researchers in a German cave dates back 28,000 years. And sculptures with strong erotic imagery from more than 35,000BC are thought by some scientists to be an early form of pornography.

The main technologies that are likely to be important for developments in sex over the next few years are:

Increasing miniaturisation of motors and batteries for stimulation and to simulate human movement,

improved touch-based (haptic) interfaces,

virtual reality and brain computer interaction,

materials development, such as skin that stretches, and

artificial intelligence for control and response.

SEX AIDS

Sex aids for solo or coupled sex remain extremely popular. More natural skin-like covers, ranges of movement, battery life and wireless control are major areas of innovation.

Devices such as the We-Vibe have gone mainstream, and are now sold by Amazon.

But, as with many technologies, hi-tech sex aids have their downsides. The manufacturer of We-Vibe recently settled a class-action law suit following allegations the company breached users privacy by remotely tracking use of the device.

TELEDILDONICS

New technologies can facilitate sex with a partner who is present, a partner who is distant, as well as solo activity. These aspects merge in the field of teledildonics, which involves partners getting together without being together.

Teledildonics is an extension of web-cam or phone sex. Remotely controlled sex toys can be used to facilitate pleasuring a partner when they are not there.