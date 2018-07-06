Health & Sex

Say goodbye to travel sickness with these glasses

06 July 2018 - 15:11
The Seetroën glasses, which cure motion sickness, can be used by adults and children over the age of 10.
Image: Citroën Communication

French car-maker Citroën presents Seetroën, the first glasses designed to eliminate motion sickness in a matter of minutes. They're available to buy for €99 (about R1,575).

The Seetroën glasses use technology developed by the French start-up, Boarding Ring. The concept is surprisingly simple: the glasses contain a coloured liquid that recreates the horizon line to resolve conflict between the senses.

For the glasses to work, queasy travellers should put them on as soon as they start to experience the first symptoms of travel sickness. After around 10 minutes, the glasses enable the mind to resynchronise with the movement perceived by the inner ear. The user can then take the glasses off and enjoy the rest of their journey.

WATCH | Seetroën glasses that cure motion sickness

The Seetroën glasses can be used by adults and children over the age of 10. The glasses don't have lenses and can be shared between members of a family, co-workers or travel buddies. They can also be worn over the top of regular glasses. The Seetroën travel sickness glasses can be used in cars and buses, as well as on boats and planes.

According to Citroën, over 30 million people in Europe suffer from chronic travel sickness.

