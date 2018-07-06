Say goodbye to travel sickness with these glasses

French car-maker Citroën presents Seetroën, the first glasses designed to eliminate motion sickness in a matter of minutes. They're available to buy for €99 (about R1,575).

The Seetroën glasses use technology developed by the French start-up, Boarding Ring. The concept is surprisingly simple: the glasses contain a coloured liquid that recreates the horizon line to resolve conflict between the senses.

For the glasses to work, queasy travellers should put them on as soon as they start to experience the first symptoms of travel sickness. After around 10 minutes, the glasses enable the mind to resynchronise with the movement perceived by the inner ear. The user can then take the glasses off and enjoy the rest of their journey.

WATCH | Seetroën glasses that cure motion sickness