Does drinking coffee help you live longer?

Like many previous studies, the JAMA paper found people who drank coffee had a lower risk of dying of any cause – and specifically, of dying from heart disease and cancer – over the course of the study.

But this study only shows a correlation between drinking coffee and a lower risk of early death. It doesn’t show coffee was the cause of the lower risk.

The research is important, however, because it overturns the theory that people who drink six or more cups of coffee a day are at greater risk of early death. This issue had not been effectively addressed in previous studies.

HOW WAS THE RESEARCH CONDUCTED?

This was a prospective trial, which tracked almost half a million British residents over ten years as part of the UK Biobank study.

In a prospective trial, subjects are recruited, then their health and illness are followed over time. We have a good idea of how healthy they were to start off with. We also have a good idea of other factors that could impact their health from the start, rather than trying to reconstruct them after they have developed a disease.

In a baseline questionnaire, subjects gave detailed responses to coffee consumption (how much, how often, what types of coffee and whether it was caffeinated or decaffeinated), as well as other factors such as alcohol, tea, race, education, physical activity, body mass index (BMI) and smoking (including intensity, type of tobacco and time since quitting).