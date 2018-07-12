Banana or mealie: which emoji do SA men feel best suits their penises?
Did you know that around a third of South African men would nickname their penises 'Popeye' if pressed? Or that most of those living at the coast tend to tuck left, while those on the Highveld tuck right? These were some of quirky insights from a new survey about the serious matter of gents' genital health and hygiene habits.
Underwear brand Frankees teamed up with the South African Pelvic Research Organisation on Body Empowerment (SAPROBE) to conduct the survey, which was answered by 217 men from Cape Town, Joburg, Durban and Pretoria.
Thanks to the results we now know that 75% of SA males prefer trunks to briefs and, reassuringly, that only a tiny number of them don't change their underwear every day.
But while locals get good marks for hygiene, there's room for improvement when it comes to penile health: the majority of men surveyed had not had a prostate check.(The Cancer Association of South Africa estimates that 1 in 18 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.)
DOES SIZE COUNT?
More than half of the respondents rated their penis size as being average on a scale of 1 to 10. Not surprisingly then that the majority (65%) also believed that penis size wasn't as important as performance between the sheets.
Durban was crowned SA's circumcision capital with 70% of men having undergone the snip compared to 63% in Joburg, 52% in Cape Town and 25% in Pretoria.
And which fresh fruit or veg did locals feel best resembled their member? Despite the eggplant emoji's infamy, only 10% of respondents picked an aubergine. Banana (42%) was the most popular answer, followed by mealie (22%) and baby marrow (14%).