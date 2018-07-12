Banana or mealie: which emoji do SA men feel best suits their penises?

Did you know that around a third of South African men would nickname their penises 'Popeye' if pressed? Or that most of those living at the coast tend to tuck left, while those on the Highveld tuck right? These were some of quirky insights from a new survey about the serious matter of gents' genital health and hygiene habits.

Underwear brand Frankees teamed up with the South African Pelvic Research Organisation on Body Empowerment (SAPROBE) to conduct the survey, which was answered by 217 men from Cape Town, Joburg, Durban and Pretoria.

Thanks to the results we now know that 75% of SA males prefer trunks to briefs and, reassuringly, that only a tiny number of them don't change their underwear every day.