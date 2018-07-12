Health & Sex

Have a fear of heights? A virtual whale ride may just ease your phobia

12 July 2018 - 10:10 By AFP Relaxnews
People receiving virtual reality treatments showed at least a halving of their fear of heights.
People receiving virtual reality treatments showed at least a halving of their fear of heights.
Image: iStock / Wavebreakmedia

People who had lived with a fear of heights for decades became less afraid after virtual reality (VR) therapy that saw them riding a flying whale, researchers said on Thursday.

A specialised team that included psychologists and IT experts put confirmed acrophobes through their paces in a series of life-like VR simulations, after which all reported "a reduction in fear", they announced.

VR-based treatments, the team concluded, "have the potential to greatly increase treatment provision for mental health disorders."

With a virtual "coach" to guide people through treatment, the new method could offer a low-cost way of providing care to people who cannot afford or access a face-to-face therapist.

The VR coach uses the recorded voice of an actor.

Fear of heights, the most common phobia, affects one in five people at some point of their lives, according to researchers who published their findings in The Lancet Psychiatry medical journal

Most never receive treatment.

For the latest study, the team recruited 100 volunteers. Half were given VR treatment and the other half not, to allow for comparison.

Can exercising really make you happier?

New US research suggests that if you want to be happier, try exercising, with a review of studies from around the world finding that physical ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

This was the first VR phobia treatment not to require the presence of a real-life therapist, said the team.

"We designed the treatment to be as imaginative, entertaining and easy to navigate as possible," explained study leader Daniel Freeman of the University of Oxford's psychiatry department.

Wearing goggles and tactile gloves while standing safely on firm ground, patients moved around a 3-D world centred in the massive atrium of a computerised, ten-storey office building.

The pre-recorded, 30-minute programme sessions ran automatically, with the virtual coach explaining what the participants must do.

Tasks included having to cross a rickety bridge, rescue a cat from a tree, perform tasks near the edge of a balcony, and ride a flying whale.

The outcome after several sessions exceeded the researchers' expectations.

In self-reported feedback, "over three-quarters of the participants receiving the VR treatments showed at least a halving of their fear of heights," said Freeman.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Marriage can make you crazy, but it deters dementia too

Marriage may test one's sanity, but living into old age with a partner also lowers the risk of dementia, according to researchers.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Just 1 hour of exercise a week could help you outrun the blues

Australian researchers have found that regular exercise of any intensity can help to prevent depression, with just one hour a week enough to reap the ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Why loneliness is a grave problem

First it was smoking. Then HIV. Next, obesity and lifestyle diseases. Now loneliness is being flagged as the major new threat to people's health and ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July Fashion & Beauty
  2. 3 fashion disasters we're sure to see at the Durban July Fashion & Beauty
  3. Yay or neigh? Celeb's Durban July hats Fashion & Beauty
  4. IN PICTURES | 'It is Time' for thrilling Durban July fashion Fashion & Beauty
  5. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X