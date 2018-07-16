WHO declares 'compulsive sexual behaviour disorder' a mental illness

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised "compulsive sexual behaviour" as a mental disorder, but said it remained unclear if it was an addiction on a par with gambling or drug abuse.

The contentious term "sex addiction" has been around for decades but experts disagree over whether the condition exists.

In the latest update of its catalogue of diseases and injuries around the world, the WHO takes a step towards legitimising the concept, by acknowledging "compulsive sexual behaviour disorder" (CSBD), as a mental illness.

But the UN health body stops short of lumping the condition together with addictive behaviours like substance abuse or gambling, insisting more research is needed before describing the disorder as an addiction.

"Conservatively speaking, we don't feel that the evidence is there yet ... that the process is equivalent to the process with alcohol or heroin," said WHO expert Geoffrey Reed.