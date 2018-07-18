Omega 3 supplements have little or no benefit for heart health: new review

A new UK review has found that omega 3 supplements have little or no effect on reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke or death.

Led by the University of East Anglia, the new study analysed the results of 79 randomised trials involving a total of 112,059 people - some healthy and some with existing conditions - who lived across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

The studies investigated the effects of consuming additional omega 3 fat compared to usual or lower levels of omega 3 on diseases of the heart and circulation, with participants asked to either increase their omega 3 fats or to maintain their usual intake of fat for at least one year. Many studies compared long-chain omega 3 supplements in a capsule form to a dummy pill, with only a few assessing whole fish intake.

Small amounts of omega 3 fats are essential for good health, with the main types of omega 3 fatty acids including alphalinolenic acid (ALA), normally found in plant foods such as nuts and seeds, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), both of which are collectively called long chain omega 3 fats and are naturally found in fatty fish and fish oils including cod liver oil.

Although increasing our consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted in order to protect against heart disease, the researchers found that increasing long-chain omega 3 through either food or supplementation provides little, if any benefit, on most most health outcomes investigated in the study. This includes risk of death from any cause, with the team finding little difference between the two groups - the risk of death from any cause was 8.8% in people who had increased their intake of omega 3 fats, compared with 9% in people in the control groups.