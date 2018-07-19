Could the smell of coffee be enough to give your brain power a boost?

Often touted for its many health benefits, new research suggests you might not even need to drink coffee to reap some of its rewards, with a US study finding that just the scent of a cup of joe could help give people a cognitive boost that improves performance on certain tasks.

Led by the Stevens School of Business along with researchers at Temple University and Baruch College, the team carried out two studies to investigate whether the scent of coffee alone, which has no caffeine, could be strong enough to boost cognitive performance.

In the first study, the researchers looked at performance Graduate Management Aptitude Test, or GMAT, a computer adaptive test required by many business schools.

They gave a 10-question GMAT algebra test to around 100 undergraduate business students in a computer lab setting, and divided the participants into two groups.

One group took the test in the presence of an ambient coffee-like scent, while a control group took the same test in an unscented room.

The researchers found that the group in the coffee-smelling room scored significantly higher on the test.

To investigate further, and find out whether it was the coffee scent which increase alertness and subsequently improved performance, the team designed a follow-up survey which they gave to more than 200 new participants.