Does the time you eat dinner have an effect on your health?

New Spanish research has found that eating your evening meal earlier, or leaving an interval of at least two hours before going to bed, is linked with a lower risk of breast and prostate cancer.

Carried out by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the la Caixa Banking Foundation, the new study looked at 621 patients with prostate cancer and 1,205 with breast cancer as well as 872 male and 1,321 female control participants to see if the timing of meals was associated with risk of the two cancers.

The researchers interviewed the participants on timing of meals, sleep, and chronotype - which is whether an individual shows a natural preference for morning or evening activity.

Participants were also asked to complete a Food Frequency Questionnaire to look at their dietary habits and adherence to cancer prevention recommendations.

The results showed that participants who waited two or more hours after dinner before sleeping had around a 20% lower risk of breast or prostate cancer compared with subjects who slept immediately after.

Eating dinner before 9 pm also had a similar protective effect when compared with eating the evening meal after 10 pm.

The positive effect of leaving a longer interval between dinner and sleep was also more pronounced among participants who adhered to cancer prevention recommendations and in those who were morning types.