Health & Sex

HIV is linked to the second-class status of women: Charlize Theron

Celebs like Charlize Theron and Prince Harry lent their mega-wattage star power to calls for action at a major international AIDS conference

24 July 2018 - 14:52 By AFP Relaxnews
Charlize Theron speaking during the International Aids Conference on July 24 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Charlize Theron speaking during the International Aids Conference on July 24 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Singer Elton John joined forces with Britain's Prince Harry to launch a $1.2-billion initiative on Tuesday to "break the cycle" of HIV transmission by targeting young men, among whom infections are on the rise.

On the second day of a major international AIDS conference in Amsterdam, the two lent their mega-wattage star power to calls for action to end the lingering stigma around the virus and protect generations to come.

"Young people are the only age group where HIV infections are rising, not falling," warned rock star and veteran AIDS campaigner Elton John as he announced the launch of the MenStar Coalition.

"We have to do much, much more to bring men, especially younger men more fully into the fold," he insisted.

10 things you need to know about HIV self-testing

BioSURE HIV self-test is now available in South Africa at some Dischem branches‚ Spar stores and at some Pick n Pay supermarkets for people to test ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

The coalition brings together different partners, including the UN's Unitaid and the US fund PEPFAR, as John warned that 24- to 35-year-old men were accessing HIV testing and treatment at "unacceptably low rates".

Much work has been done to protect women and girls but "we can't solve the whole problem if we are only addressing half the situation," John said.

"If we want to win this fight, if we want to end AIDS once and for all, we must make men part of the solution" and teach them to protect themselves, "not only their wives and girlfriends, their sisters, and daughters, but also critically their brothers and their sons."

'DANGEROUS COMPLACENCY'

Some 15,000 delegates - researchers, campaigners, activists and people living with the HIV virus which causes AIDS - have gathered for the five-day war council, amid dire warnings the AIDS epidemic could yet spiral out of control.

"The progress we have fought so hard for is at risk from a dangerous complacency," Prince Harry told conference delegates.

"Too many around the world are still ignoring the damaging knock-on effects on education and other community services for not prioritising HIV prevention and treatment."

HIV infections down in SA - but so is condom use

The number of new HIV infections in South Africa is dropping‚ but there were still 231‚000 people who contracted HIV in 2017.
News
7 days ago

The new initiative was focused on "the tough but essential work of truly changing mindsets," the Duke of Sussex said.

"Inspired by the growing alarm of the rate of new HIV infections among young women, this campaign is bravely tackling the root of this problem - the lack of awareness of HIV prevention amongst hard-to-reach young men."

He urged people to unite around the "smashing of a deadly stigma" surrounding HIV, "and calling out the prejudice that is still there".

Actress Charlize Theron agreed as she addressed the day's opening plenary session entitled: "Breaking the barriers of inequity".

"We have come a long way as a global community from that moral panic that defined early stages of this epidemic," she told the audience.

But she warned that "most of us now know and understand that HIV is not just about sex or sexuality ... We know it is linked to the second-class status of women and girls worldwide."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Charlize Theron lends a helping hand to Sweetwaters township teenagers

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron listened to dozens of pupils in the township of Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday about life in ...
News
3 days ago

Airline employees may be grounded for three months when diagnosed with HIV

Airline employees who are diagnosed with HIV may be grounded for three months when they are diagnosed.
News
3 days ago

'Dangerous complacency' looms over world AIDS meeting

Thousands of experts and activists descend on Amsterdam Monday to bolster the battle against AIDS amid warnings that "dangerous complacency" may ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Apartheid for sale in one of Cape Town's trendiest suburbs Lifestyle
  2. World's most expensive hotel suite costs R1m a night Travel
  3. Have scientists discovered the cure for old age? Health & Sex
  4. Five tips to help you save money when buying a new car Lifestyle
  5. Why gay male porn is hugely popular among women Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire
X