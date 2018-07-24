HIV is linked to the second-class status of women: Charlize Theron

Singer Elton John joined forces with Britain's Prince Harry to launch a $1.2-billion initiative on Tuesday to "break the cycle" of HIV transmission by targeting young men, among whom infections are on the rise.

On the second day of a major international AIDS conference in Amsterdam, the two lent their mega-wattage star power to calls for action to end the lingering stigma around the virus and protect generations to come.

"Young people are the only age group where HIV infections are rising, not falling," warned rock star and veteran AIDS campaigner Elton John as he announced the launch of the MenStar Coalition.

"We have to do much, much more to bring men, especially younger men more fully into the fold," he insisted.