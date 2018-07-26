Which of the latest food trends benefits heart health?

A new US review has investigated some of the health benefits - and controversies - associated with some of the latest food trends, with the authors offering their advice on foods such as legumes, coffee, and alcohol.

Carried out by researchers from the American College of Cardiology Nutrition & Lifestyle Workgroup of the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Council, this is their second paper looking at potential heart health benefits of controversial nutrition trends.

"The current nutritional recommendations show a heart-healthy diet is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts in moderation," said Andrew Freeman, the review's lead author. "However, there are many food groups which can result in confusion for patients, including dairy, added sugar, coffee and alcohol."

Some other key findings from the study can be found below:

LEGUMES

Including beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas, and soybeans, legumes have been shown to successfully reduce coronary heart disease and improve blood glucose, LDL cholesterol, also known as the "bad" cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, and weight.

COFFEE

Coffee is one of the more popular food trends of late, with a variety of studies suggesting that it may have a variety of health benefits, including a reduced risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. The researchers also added that there is no association between coffee and a higher risk of high blood pressure.