No afterglow: 41% of men admit to feeling sad or irritable after sex

New Australian research has found that like women, men may also suffer from the condition Postcoital Dysphoria (PCD), which can leave them feeling sad, tearful, or irritable after sex.

Carried out by researchers at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), the world-first study anonymously surveyed 1,208 men from various countries including Australia, the USA, the UK, Russia, New Zealand, and Germany.

The participants' responses showed that 41% reported experiencing PCD at some point in their lifetime, with 20% reporting they had experienced it in the previous four weeks.

Only 3% to 4% suffered from PCD on a regular basis.