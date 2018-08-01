When does fertility decline? Many young people don't know

New Australian research has found that many young people do not know when male and female fertility starts to decline, despite wanting to achieve many life goals before they start a family.

Carried out by researchers at the Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority in Melbourne, the new study surveyed 1,215 students aged between 18 and 30 years, asking them about their intentions to start a family, expectations for parenthood, and knowledge of fertility.

The results showed that less than 10% of the students said they did not want children, and of those who did, 75% said they wanted two or more.

Having children was also found to be equally important for male and female students, with being in a stable relationship, having a partner with whom they could share responsibility, and feeling sufficiently mature also rated by both men and women as the most important conditions prior to having children.

However, women were more likely than men to rate completing their studies, climbing up the career ladder, and having a career that could also be combined with parenthood and childcare as 'important' or 'very important' conditions.

Many participants also wanted to complete their families before a significant decline in fertility occurred, although they also said they expected to achieve many other life goals before becoming parents.