Expert tips on how nursing moms can help protect babies from food allergies

August 1 to 7 marks World Breastfeeding Week 2018, celebrated every year to encourage and support breastfeeding to help improve the health of babies around the world.

One way breastfeeding can boost a baby's health is by warding off food allergies. Catherine Field, a nutrition professor at the University of Alberta, says there are ways to make a mother's milk even better.

"We know it's the perfect food, but it could be made more perfect by some of the things moms eat and do," said Field. "New studies are suggesting there are foods and nutrients that a nursing mom can eat that build immune tolerance to even further reduce the chance that her baby will develop an allergy."

With infants under the age of two particularly vulnerable to developing food allergies, usually to peanuts and tree nuts, eggs, cow's milk, fish and shellfish, and sesame seeds, Field offers her expert advice on how to boost baby's immune system.

IF YOU CAN, BREAST IS BEST

The World Health Organisation recommends exclusively breastfeeding for the first six months if possible. This will give baby's immunity more time to develop, as the milk passes along tiny pieces of protein that help train the infant's immune system to develop tolerance, as well as mom's protective immune cells. However, Field admits this can be hard: "It means being tied to the baby, or other family members want to help feed. If moms find it hard to nurse or want help, they can consider using a breast pump and storing the milk so others can help feed and bond with baby."

MAKE THE MOST OF BABY'S FIRST FEED

Even if you don't plan to or are unable to continue breastfeeding, Field advises taking advantage of colostrum, the first milk produced within 24 to 48 hours of giving birth.