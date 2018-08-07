Sleeping more than 8 hours a night may be harmful for your health

New UK research has found that sleeping longer than the recommended amount could be bad for your health. More than eight hours of shut-eye is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death, compared to sleeping less than seven hours.

Led by researchers from Keele University, along with colleagues at the University of Manchester, the University of Leeds and the University of East Anglia, the new analysis looked at 74 studies which investigated the link between sleep duration and sleep quality and the risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease.

Together, the studies included 3,340, 684 participants who self-reported their sleep duration.

The researchers found that participants who reported sleeping for more than eight hours a night had a greater mortality and cardiovascular risk than those who slept for less than seven hours.

A sleep duration of ten hours a night was linked with a 30% increased risk of dying compared to sleeping for seven hours, a 56% increased risk of dying from a stroke and a 49% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

In addition, poor-quality sleep was associated with a 44% increase in coronary heart disease.