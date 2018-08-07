Would you eat crickets to improve your gut health?

Would you consider replacing your favourite meat dish with insects, either for the taste, or for the health benefits? A US researcher studying their effect on health advocates insects as a potentially nutritious and tasty snack.

Valerie Stull, a recent doctoral graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and herself an insect eater, is the co-founder of the startup and research collaboration MIGHTi, the Mission to Improve Global Health Through Insects. Having tried – and enjoyed – insects on vacation at age 12, she is aiming to promote them as a more mainstream food in the United States.

In her latest research, published in Scientific Reports, Stull and her team recruited 20 healthy men and women between the ages of 18 and 48 for a small pilot study looking at the possible effects of eating crickets on the gut microbiome.

Participants were asked to eat either a control breakfast or a breakfast containing 25g of powdered cricket meal made into muffins and shakes for two weeks.

Each participant then ate a normal diet for a two-week "washout period".

For the next two weeks, those who had started on the cricket diet consumed a control breakfast, while those who started on the control diet switched to a cricket breakfast.

Analysing blood and samples, and participants' answers to gastrointestinal questionnaires, the researchers found that eating the cricket breakfast appeared to cause an increase in a metabolic enzyme associated with gut health, and a decrease in an inflammatory protein in the blood called TNF-alpha, which has been linked to other measures of well-being, like depression and cancer.

In addition, the team saw an increase in the amount of beneficial gut bacteria such as Bifidobacterium animalis, a strain that has been linked to improved gastrointestinal function.

Participants reported no significant gastrointestinal changes or side effects.