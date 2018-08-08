Thinning hair, dry skin: your body may be trying to tell you something serious

Though sudden physical changes or new symptoms can be due to changes in the weather or short periods of stress, they can also be important clues about your health and may signal that you need to visit a doctor.

"While it can be tempting to put off getting these issues checked out until your yearly physical, if you have had any unusual symptoms for more than a month it's extremely important that you visit your healthcare provider sooner rather than later," says Isabel Valdez, a physician assistant and instructor of family and community medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, US.

Here Valdez gives her expert advice on what new or persistent symptoms may mean, and when you need to have them checked out.

1. COUGH

"Often when patients come in with a cough that has been going on for several months and there are no signs of an infection, we consider rare causes like acid reflux," Valdez says. "Many people don't usually associate a cough with acid reflux but it is one of the top causes of cough when you have stomach problems like indigestion."