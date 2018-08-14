Babies in prams exposed to over twice as much pollution as adults

New UK research has found that babies in prams could be exposed to up to 60% more pollution than their caregivers, which could negatively affect their cognitive abilities and brain development.

Carried out by researchers at the Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) at the University of Surrey, the new study reviewed more than 160 references in literature to assess whether babies in prams have a higher exposure to traffic-generated air pollutants such as particulate matter, including PM10 and the smaller, fine particular matter PM2.5, black carbon, and nitrogen oxides.

The researchers also investigated different types of prams based on their height, width, and whether they seated one child or two, to see if this affected pollution exposure levels.

They found that infants in prams breathe in more polluted air since they are usually positioned between 0.55m and 0.85m above ground level. Vehicle exhaust pipes generally sit within 1m above road level, making the air within the first few meters above road level usually the most polluted.

This increases babies' potential exposure to pollution, which can be up to 60% more than that of adults, depending on pollutant types.

The researchers suggest that a range of actions are needed to protect vulnerable infants, including 'active' solutions such as controlling emissions of road vehicles, and 'passive' actions such as placing roadside hedges between vehicles and pedestrians.