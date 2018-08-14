How texting & sexting can impact our romantic relationships

New US research reveals some of the ways that texting, as well as sexting, can bring couples closer together. But there may be a downside to these more recent forms of communication too, which can lead us to feeling more isolated from partners and others.

The research, carried out by investigators at Pace University and Purdue University Fort Wayne, involved a series of studies looking at different ways texting can impact our relationships.

In the first study, the researchers surveyed 205 adults in romantic relationships between the ages of 18 and 29 about their texting habits and relationship satisfaction.

They found that participants who described their partner as having a similar texting style to themselves reported greater relationship satisfaction. It didn't seem to matter whether the messages sent were loving or complaints about a problem in the relationship, as couples were in sync about the kind of texts they sent to each other.

Although the second study also found that texting can bring people closer, it also revealed that it drive people apart, depending on what motivates people to text.

Here the researchers surveyed 982 adults between the ages of 18 to 29, finding that besides texting each other for practical reasons, people also text to escape their present situation, because they are bored, or because they prefer expressing themselves via text than talking on the phone or in person.