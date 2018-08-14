She calls a vagina a vagina - and she’s got a big problem with the makers of “intimate washes” shaming women into thinking they need to invest in products to make their “lady bits” smell good.

Dr. Sindisiwe van Zyl‚ based in Kempton Park, Gauteng ‚ east of Johannesburg‚ is known for dispelling health-related myths on social media‚ particularly Twitter‚ where she has more than 72‚000 followers.

And intimate washes are one of her favourite topics.

“These products perpetuate the myth that vaginas are dirty and smelly and must smell fresh and clean or like strawberries‚” she said. “It creeps into our lives as young girls and is perpetuated throughout our lives.

“It’s just not true. The vagina regulates itself very well. It maintains the correct pH. All you need to do is wash with water - nothing else.”