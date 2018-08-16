How my financial adviser changed my life: the story of a cancer survivor

Lisa Ashton was 35 years old when she was diagnosed with stage-two cancer in 2004.

At the time, she was raising a young family in a new home with her husband, two children and a foster child. The emotional trauma of a cancer diagnosis in a family is distressing enough without having to deal with the financial challenges.

As a result of her diagnosis, Ashton knew it was time to review her financial situation and sought the guidance of her financial adviser, Jaco Joubert.

He advised her to increase her life cover and medical aid benefits and, in March 2005, Ashton’s dread disease policy became active. The following year, 17 days before her birthday, she called her financial adviser again.

Ashton says: “Jaco was one of the first people I called after speaking to my family. I wanted to know if I was covered. He told me that not only did I have the right medical cover in place, I also had a dread disease policy with Liberty. I gained a new appreciation for him.”

Joubert handled all her claims with limited interaction required from Ashton. This allowed her to focus on fighting cancer, dealing with the treatments and looking after her family.

During this time, the doctors found that oestrogen was fuelling the growth of the cancer and Ashton immediately started undergoing treatment to remove all the oestrogen from her body. She says: “Medically, it was traumatic for me – constant doctor’s visits, injections with thick needles and Tamoxifen. I became postmenopausal, had hot flushes, night sweats and mood swings. Later that year, I also had a hysterectomy and my ovaries removed.”

However, Ashton’s battle with cancer didn’t stop there. Five years later she went for a check-up only to find that the cancer had returned – this time in her rib bones. She was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. “Because I had the right level of dread disease cover in place when I was first diagnosed, Liberty paid out 50% of my cover. When I was diagnosed the second time, the rest of the policy was paid out to me.”