Health & Sex

7 ways you can make a difference in the fight against plastic waste

Carrying your own water bottle, ditching the coffee cups and making your own cleaning products are some of the steps you can take to help save the planet

19 August 2018 - 00:00 By Jessica Evans

Carrying your own water bottle, ditching the coffee cups and making your own cleaning products are some of the steps you can take to help save the planet

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Top 5 songs that cemented Aretha Franklin as a legend Lifestyle
  2. How to woo a bachelor - what men look for in a woman Lifestyle
  3. There’s no need to smell of strawberries ‘down there’ Health & Sex
  4. SEX TALK | How will breastfeeding affect my libido? Health & Sex
  5. Lonely Planet ranks the top 500 food experiences in the world Food

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X