How to save R2,000 a month without compromising your lifestyle

If the thought of forfeiting all your surplus cash every month sounds miserly, here’s how to maintain those lifestyle treats while also being financially responsible.

We all know that we probably should be saving more for rainy days and retirement and all those things that seem far away, and we may even really want to save – but sometimes it seems there’s just not enough left at the end of the month to invest.

The fact is, most of us can afford to save more each month: we just feel life isn’t quite worth living without our favourite takeaway coffee to start our work week, or a weekend getaway every now and then. By taking full advantage of the Discovery Vitality programme, you can have your cake and eat it too (and when we say cake, we mean your expresso or smoothie).

Why opting for Vitality is worthwhile in the short and long term

The pros of this strategy are multiple: not only do you save with sizeable discounts (so those are upfront savings), but you can also invest your Vitality cash-back amounts and what you would have spent on lifestyle purchases in a tax-free savings or investment account and leave it there to accumulate.

Plus, by enrolling in a health programme that works, you’re investing in your health and wellbeing – which means reducing your risk of contracting preventable chronic lifestyle diseases and facing all the associated healthcare costs.

A single member would pay R239 per month for Vitality membership. Here’s an example of how this member could save more than R2,000 a month by making use of just a handful of the programme’s benefits: