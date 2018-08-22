Pregnant women suffering with nausea & vomiting more likely to use marijuana

New US research has found that women who experienced mild or severe nausea and vomiting in pregnancy were significantly more likely to have used marijuana than women without these symptoms.

Carried out by researchers at Kaiser Permanente, the large-scale study looked at 220,510 pregnant women who were Kaiser Permanente members in Northern California.

The women were asked to self-report on any substance use through a questionnaire and complete a urine toxicology test in the first trimester, with the researchers assessing any nausea and vomiting using electronic health records.

They found that pregnant women with severe nausea and vomiting in pregnancy had nearly four times greater odds of prenatal marijuana use than pregnant women without nausea and vomiting, and those with mild nausea and vomiting had more than two times greater odds of prenatal marijuana use.

"This is the largest study to date of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy and prenatal marijuana use," said the study's lead author, Kelly Young-Wolff, Ph.D., MPH.