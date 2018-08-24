Health & Sex

Struggling to get a date? You might be too intelligent

24 August 2018 - 09:52 By AFP Relaxnews
Research suggests that elevated levels of intelligence may incite feelings of insecurity in some people, which may reduce desirability.
Research suggests that elevated levels of intelligence may incite feelings of insecurity in some people, which may reduce desirability.
Image: 123RF / Antonioguillem

Despite intelligence often being rated as one of the most important characteristics when looking for a partner, those who are too clever may actually be less attractive to the opposite sex, according to new Australian research.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Western Australia, the new study surveyed 214 young adults about four characteristics that both men and women usually look for in a partner: intelligence, easygoingness, kindness, and physical attractiveness. 

The participants were asked how attracted they would be to a potential partner who was more intelligent than 1%, 10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 90%, and then 99% of the population. 

They were then asked the same question for each of the other three personality traits.

The results showed that how attractive kindness and physical attractiveness were rated plateaued at the 90th percentile, with lead author Gilles Gignac commenting, "So, on average, there doesn't appear to be any gain to being exceptionally kind or exceptionally physically attractive in the context of attracting a romantic partner."

However, the study suggests that it may be possible to be too intelligent or too easygoing, with the researchers finding that there was a statistically significant reduction in how attractive intelligence and easygoingness were rated at the 99th percentile, compared to the 90th percentile.

New study reveals how choosy we are about education when online dating

New Australian research has revealed how fussy men and women are about education when online dating.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

"Previously published research suggests that elevated levels of intelligence may incite feelings of insecurity in some people, which may reduce desirability," explained Gignac. "Correspondingly, exceptional easygoingness may be viewed as an indication of a lack of confidence or ambition."

When looking at differences between genders, the findings implied that females value kindness and intelligence in a potential partner more than males. However, overall the differences were small, with the study finding that men and women are essentially similar with respect to how desirable they rate intelligence, physical attraction, easygoingness, and kindness.

How attractive each of the four characteristics was rated to be was also similar whether participants were rating the trait as a sexually attractive characteristic or for a long-term relationship.

The findings can be found published online in the British Journal of Psychology.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Online daters aim 'out of their league,' says study

Most people who use online dating websites seek partners who are out of their league, said a study on Wednesday based on heterosexuals in four big US ...
Lifestyle
13 days ago

What do Tinder users really want? An ego boost & to keep boredom at bay

New European research has revealed some of the different reasons people use picture-based mobile dating apps such as Tinder, and how men and women's ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Guys, sometimes it seems you're actually asking us to swipe left

Are these really the very best pictures - and bios - of men offering themselves for dates online, asks Paige Nick
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. How to save R2,000 a month without compromising your lifestyle Health & Sex
  2. Reminder: Your smartphone is likely tracking your location Lifestyle
  3. The battle of two titans in cellphone technology Lifestyle
  4. How to prevent Google from recording your movements Lifestyle
  5. No, that was not avant garde, 'Project Runway'! Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X