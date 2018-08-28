Being in an on-off relationship could be bad for your mental health

They may be exciting and dramatic for some, but new US research has found that on-off relationships could be harming mental health.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Missouri, the new study looked at data from 545 participants, including 279 in same‐sex and 266 in different‐sex relationships.

The researchers found that the rate of breaking up and getting back together was similar across relationship types, but more common in male-male relationships compared with female-female and different‐sex relationships.

However, regardless of the relationship type, the more on-off a couple was, the more psychological distress symptoms the members exhibited such as depression and anxiety.

Previous research has estimated that more than 60% of adults have been involved in on-off relationships, and more than one-third of couples who lived together have at some point ended the relationship before later reconciling.

In addition, compared to relationships without this pattern, on-off relationships have been associated with higher rates of abuse, poorer communication and lower levels of commitment.