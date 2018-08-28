What your forehead wrinkles could be telling you about your heart health

New research has found that the number of deep forehead wrinkles a person has may be linked to having a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Carried out by researchers at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Toulouse in France, the new study looked at 3,200 adults to see if horizontal forehead wrinkles, which are a visible marker of age, were also a marker for assessing CVD risk.

The participants, who were aged 32, 42, 52 and 62 at the beginning of the study, were all assigned scores depending on the number and depth of wrinkles on their foreheads, with a score of zero meaning no wrinkles and a score of three indicating "numerous deep wrinkles."