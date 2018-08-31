Could taking longer holidays help you live longer?

Taking a holiday could do more than help you relax for a week or two - it could potentially help you live longer according to new research presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2018.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Helsinki, Finland, the new study looked at 1,222 middle-aged male executives born between 1919 to 1934 and recruited into the Helsinki Businessmen Study in 1974 and 1975.

All participants had at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease including smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated triglycerides, glucose intolerance, and being overweight.

The researchers randomly split the men into two groups, with an intervention group of 612 participants given oral and written advice every four months to do aerobic physical activity, eat a healthy diet, achieve a healthy weight, and stop smoking in an effort to improve their health.

If these methods were not effective on their own, participants also received drugs recommended at the time of the study to lower blood pressure and lipids.

The remaining 610 participants acted as a control group, receiving usual healthcare and were not seen by the researchers.